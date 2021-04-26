Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 73,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 50,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 782,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

