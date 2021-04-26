Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

