Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

