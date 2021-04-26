Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

