Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

AAP opened at $199.75 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

