Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLDR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

