Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.