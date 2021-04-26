Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $2,528,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $117.37 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

