Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $383.59 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

