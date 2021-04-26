Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lowered by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.04. 11,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,086. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

