Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $223.71.

