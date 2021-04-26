Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.78 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

