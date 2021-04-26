Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

