Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

MGC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,073. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.