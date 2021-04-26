Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

