V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,542 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of V.F. worth $47,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 374,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -683.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

