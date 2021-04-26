V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $88.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.50.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 434,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,509. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

