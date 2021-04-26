Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $238.27 million and $9.50 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $23.83 or 0.00047043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00709650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.24 or 0.07779465 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

