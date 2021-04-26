Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $107.38 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $165.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

