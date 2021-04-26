Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.42

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 1581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

