Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody Sells 8,842 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.43 on Monday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.