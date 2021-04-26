United Rentals (URI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $318.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average is $256.33. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $102.24 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.