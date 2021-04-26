United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 88,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,223,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.99.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
