United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 88,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,223,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Microelectronics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after buying an additional 1,019,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 1,543,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 599,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

