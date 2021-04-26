United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CFO Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.