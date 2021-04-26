Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.95.

NYSE UNP opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55.1% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

