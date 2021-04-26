UniLayer Achieves Market Cap of $52.08 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $52.08 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00005140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

