Umbrella Network (UMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00035096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.