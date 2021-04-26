UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,608.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,597.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

