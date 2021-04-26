UBS Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $175.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $183.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.79. NIKE has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 741,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $98,572,000 after buying an additional 325,779 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in NIKE by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,977,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $262,837,000 after buying an additional 397,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

