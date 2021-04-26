UBS Group Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

