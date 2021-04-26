UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,737 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Cerus worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,402,054 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 404,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,482,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

