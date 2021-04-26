UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

