UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inseego by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

