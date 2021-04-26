UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

