UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,445,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,717 shares of company stock worth $11,543,845. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

