UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,027 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,895 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3D Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in 3D Systems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DDD. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

