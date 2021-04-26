Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Raised by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,179,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

TSN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,720. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.