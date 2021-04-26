Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Twitter by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,318. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

