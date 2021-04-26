Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 83,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 203,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,038 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 90,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,371 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

