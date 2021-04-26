Tufton Capital Management Sells 600 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $386.94. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,734. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $232.75 and a one year high of $390.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.77 and a 200 day moving average of $348.48.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.