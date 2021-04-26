Tufton Capital Management Purchases 517 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.06. 107,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28. The firm has a market cap of $325.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

