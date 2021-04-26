Tufton Capital Management Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.34. 140,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

