Tufton Capital Management Buys 673 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

