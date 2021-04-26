Tufton Capital Management Acquires 132 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

