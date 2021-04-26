Truist Securiti Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

OXY stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

