Truist Securiti Comments on Robert Half International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of RHI opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 45.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 137,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 94.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.