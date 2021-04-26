Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,900 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 486,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

