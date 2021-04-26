Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,186 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.