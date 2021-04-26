Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,861 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

