Truist Financial Corp Invests $358,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,035,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,427,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

